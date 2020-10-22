Lady Dinos Lock Up #2 Seed

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon wrapped up the regular season on Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep over South Sevier. The Lady Dinos edged out the Lady Rams 26-24 in the first set and then cruised on to 25-15 and 25-16 set wins.

Emma Christensen again led the team with 18 kills. Janzie Jensen logged four blocks while Sydney Orth and Makenna Blanc added three blocks each. The latter also had a team-high 33 assists. Katie Jones led the way in digs with 25 followed by Reagan Smuin with 14, Christensen with 13 and Lyndee Mower with 11.

With the victory, the Lady Dinos (20-4) locked up the 2 seed in the tournament. They will now host the winner between 15 Manti (7-13) and 18 Summit Academy (1-16). The Manti/Summit Academy matchup will take place in Price at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The winner will then face Carbon for a chance to advance to the quarterfinals. Both contests will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.