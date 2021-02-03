Lady Dinos Losing Traction

Stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Tuesday, Carbon traveled to Richfield looking to get back into the win column. The Dinos opened the game up well, but could not find much separation early. Up 11-10 after the first quarter, they struggled to put points on the board while Richfield jumped out in front. The Lady Wildcats held Carbon to seven points and took a 26-18 lead into halftime.

It was a rough third quarter where the two teams combined to score a total of 12 points. Carbon tried to make up ground and trailed by 10, 33-23, heading into the fourth. The Dinos found some offense in the final period but could not slow down the Wildcats. Richfield maintained control and took the contest 48-37.

Madi Orth tallied team-highs of 13 points and seven rebounds followed by Makenna Blanc with nine points and five rebounds. The Dinos shot 10-37 from the field (27%). Nicole Willardson was a dominate force in her double-double effort with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

At this time of year, with the state tourney just one week away, teams are trying to find their stride and prepare for a playoff run. The Dinos (13-5, 4-4) have lost three of their last four games after starting the season 12-2. They will look to regain their mojo against San Juan (6-13, 2-7) on Thursday night at home.