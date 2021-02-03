Lady Dinos Make Quick Work of Grand

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon and Grand met on the court Tuesday night to tip off the week. The Lady Dinos came out ready and bolted out of the gates. They led 22-6 after the first quarter and 50-17 by halftime. The second half mirrored the first as Carbon dominated the Red Devils 96-34.

The lopsided score allowed a number of Lady Dinos to get in on the action. In fact, 14 different Dinos put points on the board with Makenna Blanc leading the way with 17. Molly Banks followed with 15 points, Madi Orth with 11 and Sydney Orth with 10. Sophomore Kennedy Williams came off the bench and recorded a team-high eight rebounds. Carbon also tallied 26 steals in the contest.

Up next, Carbon (13-3, 4-2) has an exciting rivalry matchup with Emery (9-4, 5-1) that will take place on Thursday night in the Spartan Center. The game has a number of region and RPI standing implications as the season is coming to a close. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.