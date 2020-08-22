Lady Dinos’ Nail-Biter

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

After winning its home opener, Carbon headed to Payson on Thursday. The Lady Dinos jumped out to a quick start with a 25-15 first set win.

The Lady Lions battled back to take a close second set 25-22. Neither team was willing to give their opponent an edge, causing the third set to be heavily contested. Carbon ended up on the wrong side, however, falling 28-26.

Down 2-1, the Lady Dinos fought back and tied the game at two sets apiece with a 25-17 fourth set victory. This one went down to the wire. In the end, Payson made more plays to edge out the Lady Dinos 15-11 in the fifth set and take the contest 3-2.

Emma Christensen had a game-high 19 kills. Lyndee Mower also provided some points with 12 kills of her own. Janzie Jensen led both teams with 10 blocks followed by Christensen and Sydney Orth with seven each.

The Lady Dinos were all over the court, recording 120 digs compared to Payson’s 64. Katie Jones led the way with 35 digs followed by Makenna Blanc with 23. Carbon’s front line, consisting of Christensen, Mower and Orth, aided with 19, 18 and 10 digs, respectively. Lastly, Blanc recorded a game-high 39 assists.

After just two games, region play has arrived. Carbon (1-1) will head to San Juan on Tuesday to take on the talented Lady Broncos (1-0).