Lady Dinos Narrowly Escape Uintah

Carbon swim continued its season with Gunnison Valley and Uintah on Tuesday afternoon in Price. The Lady Dinos relay was tough once more, winning the 200 medley and 200 free events.

It was all Lady Dinos in the 50 free. Thalyn Lyman took first with teammates Sofia Crompton in second, Tyrca Jaramillo in third and Haylie Powell in fourth. Crompton later grabbed first in the 100 fly.

Freshman Alyssa Chamberlain was a standout, taking the 100 free and 200 IM. The Lady Dinos stacked the 100 free after Chamberlain. Jaramillo came in second with Lyman in third, Haylie Powell in fourth, Nicole Swasey in fifth and Mia Crompton in sixth. Logan Odendahl took second in the 100 breast and 200 free while Nicole Swasey ended in second in the 100 back.

The Lady Dinos were victorious once more, but it was close (124-103) over Uintah. Gunnison Valley mustered 21 points for third place.

In the boys’ events, Camden Chamberlain blew out the competition by over 20 seconds in the 200 free. He then took second in the 100 free with Boyd Bradford coming in third. Gabe Ibanez took second in the 500 free and third in the 100 breast while Nathan Engar had two third-place finishes in the 50 free and 500 free.

Uintah won the boys’ group with 130 points. Carbon (76) came in second with Gunnison Vally (61) in third. The Dinos will next be at Gunnison on Thursday afternoon.