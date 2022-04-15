Lady Dinos Outlasts Hawks

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

After spring break, the Lady Dinos resumed their season on the road against North Sanpete. It took some time for Carbon to shake off the rust, but luckily the Hawks also had a slow start. The scoring finally began in the fourth when Haven Byerly ripped an RBI double to center. North Sanpete, however, came back and tied the game in the bottom half with a two-out single.

Now that their bats were warmed up, the Dinos continued to put pressure on the Hawks. Carbon plated another three runs in the fifth, only to give up one run in the bottom half. Back-and-forth the scoring went as the Dinos and the Hawks each scored two more runs in the sixth.

Carbon put a lot of traffic on the bases in the top of the seventh, but only cashed in one more run. Fortunately, Byerly pitched around a couple of walks in the final frame to earn the save. Carbon prevailed by a final score of 7-4.

At the dish, Mollie Horsley went 2-4 with two doubles and one RBI. Makayla Scoville also had a pair of hits while bringing home a run while Byerly led the team with two RBIs. Maddix Whiteside finished 2-3 while Brielle Sandoval went 2-5.

In the circle, Tenley Madsen picked up the win. She gave up two runs on five hits in five innings. She also recorded seven strikeouts. Byerly struck out five batters in two innings, but gave up five free passes as well.

The Dinos (12-3, 2-0) will now turn their attention to Emery as the Spartans (11-5, 3-1) come to visit on Friday.