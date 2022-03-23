Lady Dinos Pick Up Huge Win

The Dinos hosted the 2022 Farm Bureau Invite on Saturday as over 15 teams gathered in Price. The Lady Dinos turned some heads with their results, handling the stiff competition to take first. They scored 163 points while Union (104) came in second, Uintah (81) finished in third, Juab (80) came in fourth and Delta (74) finished in fifth.

The girls’ medley relay finished first with a state qualifying time. Beverly Lancaster was a work horse. She took first in the 800, second in the 3200, third in the 1600 and was part of the aforementioned medley team. “Beverly Lancaster ran four competitive miles on the track,” Carbon’s head coach Jimmy Jewkes said. “To do that much was unbelievable.”

Haylee Prescott had already qualified for state in the high jump, where she won again on Saturday. Prescott also took second in the long jump with Eminie Elliot in fifth and Jordan Shorts in seventh. All three jumps were state qualifying jumps. “We saw the best long jumpers in the state this weekend,” added Jewkes.

Eminie Elliott finished second in the 100 hurdles while Kinley Lewis took fifth. Then, in the 100 meter sprint, Elliott came in third place. Lewis would later finish second in the 300 hurdles. Haley Garrish put together a strong performance with a second-place finish in the shot put, which also qualified her for state in the event. In addition, Prescott came in fourth in the 200 while Lindsie Fausett came in fifth in the 1600.

The Lady Spartans scored 16 points as a team for ninth place. Brynn Gordon had the best results when she ended in third in the 300 hurdle. Meanwhile, freshman Maleeya Mecham took sixth in shot put.

On the boys’ side, Delta came in first with 127.5 points. Juab (112) finished second, Richfield (89) third, Union (72.5) fourth and Carbon (68) fifth. The Dinos’ Bradley Wood stepped up and won the shot put with a qualifying score. Bowden Robinson also took first in javelin and qualified for state. Jewkes commented, “Bowden Robinson almost broke the school record in javelin.” Easton Humes finished third in the 400 while Braxton Ware came in fifth in the 800.

Emery came in sixth with 52 points. The Spartans’ boys’ 4×800 came in first place. Jess Christiansen had an incredible day. He ran a sub-10 minute 3200, taking first and qualifying for state. “Jess Christiansen is running end-of-the-year times,” Jewkes began. “Emery’s boys’ team is a good team. There’s a team to watch. It’s fun to have a rival that you’re pushing with.”

Also qualifying for state was Maddox Christman in shot put, where he finished third. In discus, Derek Canterbery came in second place. He would later take fourth in shot put. Creek Sharp finished third in the 100 meter sprint, nearly qualifying for state.

Jenilee Keener took second for Green River in javelin and qualified for state. She also finished fourth in the shot put and qualified for state. The Lady Pirates ended in 11th place with 13 points. For full results, click here.

“The team’s looking good. We need to get kids qualified for state,” Jewkes concluded. “Shift that direction. Winning meets is not really our focus now.”

This coming weekend, Emery will head to the Adidas Meet at Pineview while Green River will be back in Price for the Carbon Invite.