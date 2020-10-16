Lady Dinos Playoff Nail-biter *Photo Gallery*

Number 7 Carbon opened up its tournament in the 3A Girls’ State Soccer Playoffs at home against 10 North Sanpete.

It was a deadlock tie in the first half as neither team made any noise on offense. It remained tied until later in the second half when Beverly Lancaster found Molly Banks, who scored to put Carbon on top.

Emma Flemett and the Dino defense held tough, keeping the Lady Hawks off the board.

With the 1-0 victory, 7 Carbon will move on to the semifinal game to face 2 Morgan. The game will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. in Morgan.

Photos by Jeff Barrett