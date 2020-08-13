Lady Dinos Poised for Title Run

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Lady Dinos this fall. After going 14-4 and winning the region title, Carbon is looking to build on its success from last year. Head coaches Cynthia Lancaster and Amber Smith are both looking forward to the season, as are the girls. “We are a more experienced and well-rounded team this year,” said Lancaster. Smith added, “If we stay healthy and strong, we should repeat as region champions.”

Carbon blew through its competition last year, beating teams by eight or more goals on seven different occasions. The Lady Dinos do not have any plans to slow down. “We should win all our matches up to the state tournament,” said Lancaster. “That’s all our preseason and region games.”

Going undefeated into the state tournament can be a daunting task for any team, but if there are coaches that believe their team is capable of such a task, it is Smith and Lancaster. “We have been out here practicing since May, which is early for us. Everyone was really excited to come out and play,” said Lancaster. “They are committed.”

Senior midfielder Ryan Brady will lead the Lady Dinos after an impressive 2019 season. “She is the quarterback of our team,” Smith said. “She was third or fourth in assists in state last year. She is also a goal scorer.” Brady will be joined by five other seniors and a talented underclassman group. Carbon has also been installing a new formation in order to be more adaptable.

When it comes to the state tournament, Manti (the reigning champs), Juab, Judge Memorial and Morgan will all be tough competition, but Carbon is looking forward to the challenge. “We’re excited. We expect to go really far,” concluded Lancaster.