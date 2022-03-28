Lady Dinos Pour It On

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Friday, Carbon began its region schedule in Richfield. This contest was over before it started as the Lady Dinos exploded with 14 runs in the first inning. In fact, all 14 runs were recorded before the first out.

Tinley Madsen capped off the scoring with a three-run blast to center. She then started in the circle for the Dinos and pitched three innings of one hit ball while striking out six batters. The one hit she gave up was a homer, but the Dinos had no problems with the Wildcats as they continued to pile it on to the tune of 21-1.

Brielle Sandoval went 4-4 with two doubles and two RBIs while Stevie Oman (3-3) and Makayla Scovill (2-2) were also perfect as they added three ribbies apiece. Madsen picked up the win and led the Dinos with six RBIs at the plate.

This week, Carbon (9-3, 1-0) will host Grand (2-10, 0-1) on Tuesday before traveling to Cedar Valley (6-3) on Wednesday and Emery (7-3, 2-0) on Friday. The latter game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.