Lady Dinos Put Up a Touchdown *Photo Gallery*

The second round of the 3A State Soccer Tournament moved to Price on Wednesday on Utah State University Eastern’s pitch. The matchup included #13 Grantsville and #4 Carbon.

Although the Dinos were the overwhelming favorites, it was the visitors who struck first. Grantsville took advantage of its first corner kick and scored on the first attempt at goal within the first three minutes. The early goal did not rattle the Lady Dinos, however. They kept to their game plan and the continuous pressure led to a goal of their own.

Carbon dominated the time of possession in the match, building attacks from all over the pitch. When the Cowboys did have the ball, Carbon was quick to apply pressure and regain control. The strategy worked perfectly as a 3-1 lead at the half turned into a 6-1 score in the second.

The Dinos played much better as a team and their versatility was too much for the Cowboys to handle. Grantsville netted a pair of late goals, but Carbon ran away with this one 7-3.

Beverly Lancaster was all over the pitch and was named the Tram Electric Player of the Game with her two goals and one assist. Kacie Brady also scored twice while Kinley Cowdell recored a goal and two assists. In addition, Ada Bradford added a goal and an assist, Shalyce Rahaula scored a goal and freshman Bailey Johnson tallied an assist.

Carbon will remain at home to face #5 Manti on Saturday. Come support the Dinos in their quarterfinals match, which will take place at 1 p.m. at the university field.