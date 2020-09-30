Lady Dinos Rebound Against Grand *Photo Gallery*

Carbon opened up the final week of the regular season at home against Grand. The Lady Dinos wanted to get back on track after being shutout, 1-0, against Richfield last week. They did just that, finding the back of the net four times in the first half to lead 4-2 at halftime. Carbon added three more goals in the second half to defeat the Lady Red Devils 7-2.

Ryan Brady was unstoppable, scoring four of the team’s seven goals. Beverly Lancaster scored two goals and added an assist while Amiah Timothy found the back of the net once. Molly Banks registered two assists and Kinley Cowdell, Jezmin Presset and Emma Flemett each added one assist apiece. Flemett was also busy in the goal and logged 12 saves in the contest.

The Lady Dinos (10-4, 7-2) will finish off the regular season in Castle Dale against Emery (7-7, 7-2) on Thursday. There is more on the line than just bragging rights in this rivalry match. The winner of the matchup will secure at least a second-place finish in region while the loser will take third. Carbon took the first game between the two teams 2-1.