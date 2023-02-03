Lady Dinos Rebound in Cedar City

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Carbon got back on the right foot with a big win on Thursday night in Cedar City. The Lady Dinos blitzed the Falcons from the jump, scoring 21 points in the first quarter. They extended their nine-point lead to 17 by the break, 35-18. Carbon coasted in the second half and went on to win 52-38.

Amiah Timothy had a great night, leading the Dinos with 17 points and five steals. She went 7-9 from the field, a 78% field goal percentage. Madi Orth added another 13 points while Haley Garrish tallied eight points and seven rebounds. In addition, Kennedy Williams recorded five assists in the victory. Carbon also played stifling defense with 17 team steals.

The Dinos (14-5, 4-1) will wrap up the regular season with a rivalry game against Emery (9-9, 0-5) on Thursday, Feb. 9. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.