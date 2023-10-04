Lady Dinos Rebound

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

After being swept by Delta last week, the Lady Dinos were looking to rebound against Canyon View on Tuesday. Carbon traveled to Cedar City for the region matchup.

Both teams fought for every point in the intense battle. The Lady Dinos started off a with a victory in the opening set, 25-23. They followed that up with a hard-fought win in the second, 27-25, to take the 2-0 lead.

The Lady Falcons did not go down without a fight as they rallied in the third set, taking it 25-23. However, Carbon shut the door in the fourth, 25-21, to take the game 3-1.

The Lady Dinos (14-3, 9-2 Region 12) will next travel to a tournament in Richfield this weekend.