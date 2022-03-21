Lady Dinos Recognized as Cross Country Academic State Champions

During the March Carbon School Board meeting, the Carbon High School girls’ cross country team was recognized for being named the 3A Academic State Champions.

Cross country runners Ada Bradford, Lindsie Fausett, Beverly Lancaster, Mariah George, Sophia Taylor and Ellie Hanson, along with their coaches, approached the board as head coach Telisse Martak described the effort it takes to secure a state champion title in academics.

During cross country season, the team was missing school for meets once or twice per week. Coach Martak explained that to keep their grades up, the girls had to be substantial at communicating with their teachers, parents and coaches along with having a significant sense of time management.

“Communication is key,” said Coach Martak. “Most of the kids that are still sitting in here know the dedication that comes with the academic, as well as the athletic.”

Not only was the girls’ team named Academic State Champions, they also secured second place during the 3A State Cross Country back in October.

The girls that we were present at the recognition will be competing in cross country next season and Coach Martak expressed that they have their eyes on the target.