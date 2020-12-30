Lady Dinos Remain Hungry

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon traveled to Roosevelt on Tuesday to face Union. The Lady Cougars were no match for the Lady Dinos as Carbon held Union to single-digit scoring in each quarter. The Lady Dinos held a 28-8 lead at halftime and the outcome was never in doubt. Carbon went on to beat the Cougars 53-22.

The Lady Dinos shot the ball well, going 16-37 from the floor (43%). Madi Orth led the scoring again inside with 19 points. Seven other Dinos got on the board as the ball was spread around. Sydney Orth had a team-high four steals followed by Makenna Blanc and Janzie Jensen with three apiece. The Dinos accumulated 15 steals in the contest. Freshman Amiah Timothy led the Dinos with five assists to go along with her seven points.

There is just one non-region game remaining on Carbon’s schedule. It will take place on Jan. 5 in Duchesne when the Dinos (8-1) play the Eagles (4-3).