Lady Dinos Return to the Diamond

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Once the snow melts off the diamond, the Lady Dinos will be back in full swing. Carbon brings back a number of key contributors, including Haven Byerly, Reese Ardohain, Brielle Sandoval, Gabby Vasquez and Makayla Scovill.

Byerly is an overpowering pitcher that struck out 171 batters in 94 innings last season. Meanwhile, Sandoval and Scovill will be back to fill the middle infield while Ardohain provides experience and Vasquez moves behind the plate.

Several Dinos will also have the opportunity for more playing time this year. Adri Abeyta will start in center field while Kylan Sorenson will get the nod at first along with some chances in the circle. Jenna Richards will also be back on the diamond this year to contribute both in the field and at the plate.

Carbon also has a few shake ups in the coaching staff with Butchie Vasquez and Kyle Abeyta as assistant varsity coaches as well as Graycie Hansen and Pam Erickson as freshman/sophomore coaches.

Defensively, Carbon expects to be just as good, if not better, than last year. The biggest question mark this season is where will the power come from on the offense.

“We’re missing that one power bat that we’ve had the last couple years,” said head coach Kirt Nunley. “This year, I just don’t have that consistent power hitter you can count on to hit doubles, home runs.”

Someone could emerge as a power threat or the team may have to rely on different players each game that can step up with timely at-bats.

The region competition will be tough once again with the likes of Canyon View and a seasoned Emery squad. The Falcons always seem to be in the mix due to their solid program while Emery looks to build on last year.

At the state level, Morgan and Grantsville will be returning their star pitching and will remain tough outs. With that being said, the Dinos expect to be one of the top teams in the state and will be looking to make a deep run in the playoffs.

“We’re going to have a good season, once we get on the field,” concluded Nunley.