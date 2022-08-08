Lady Dinos Return to the Pitch *Photo Gallery*

Believe it or not, but the soccer season is underway. Carbon opened its ’22 campaign with back-to-back home games on Thursday and Friday.

Manti played in the opener and held a 2-1 advantage going into the second half. The Dinos searched for the equalizer but failed to find it. Bailey Johnson was a bright spot on the pitch as she scored the only Dino goal. Emma Flemmet finished with 10 saves, but it was not enough to keep the Dinos from falling 3-1.

The Lady Dinos bounced back on Friday when Delta came to town. Carbon led 1-0 at halftime and matched the Rabbits in the second half to take the 2-1 victory. Beverly Lancaster had an exceptional game, tallying one goal and one assist. Keenly Cowdell was the beneficiary of the pass as she put in the back of the net while Kacie Brady also added an assist. Flemmet recorded another 10 saves on the young season while the Dinos evened up their record at 1-1.

Carbon will load the buses on Tuesday to take on Parowan (0-0). Then, the Dinos will host Union (1-0) on Thursday before traveling to Uintah (1-1) on Friday.