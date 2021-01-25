Lady Dinos Rock Last Chance Invitational

Carbon hosted over 10 teams this weekend in the pool as the final stretch of the season in upon us.

The Lady Dinos started off hot with a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay. Then, Ada Bradford, Logan Odendahl and Ellie Hanson all set new personal records (PR) in the 200 free as they took second, third and fourth, respectively.

Alyssa Chamberlain ended in second in the 50 free with teammates Sofia Crompton in third and Thalyn Lyman in fourth. Chamberlain later took third in the 100 free with Tyrca Jaramillo in fourth while Crompton finished in third in the 100 fly. Carbon once more took the second through fourth spots in the 500 free with Hanson, Bradford and Hadley Bower, respectively. Later in the day, Jaramillo finished in first and Swasey in second in the 100 breast.

In the 200 free relay, the Lady Dinos took first once more with Emery in second. The Lady Dinos also took second in the 400 free relay. The Spartans ended in second in the 200 free and third in the 200 medley relays.

Carbon’s Camden Chamberlain finished in second in the 200 free with Nathan Engar in fourth after the latter chopped nearly eight seconds off his time. Gabe Ibanez took second in 200 IM while Nathan Engar took third in the 100 free. For the Spartans, Elias Morris took second in the 100 free and third in the 50 free.

In the end, the Lady Dinos finished first overall with 498 points. Emery came in second with 294 points with Richfield in third with 268 points. On the boys’ side, Salem Hills (346) took first, Richfield (307) second, Grand third (305), Carbon fourth (251) and Emery fifth (247).

Both Carbon and Emery will now turn to the region meet on Jan. 28, which will take place back at the Wave Pool in Price.