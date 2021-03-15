Lady Dinos Roll in Tournament

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon showed no rust during the opening-weekend tournament in St. George. The first matchup featured Pine View as the Lady Dinos jumped out to a 10-3 lead after two innings. Carbon never looked back and ran away with it, 20-5.

Sophomore Haven Byerly went 3-4 with a homerun, five RBIs and three runs scored. Brooke Moosman picked up the win in the circle while Carbon combined for 16 hits and seven steals.

Hurricane was next, but the Lady Tigers also struggled to keep the Dinos off the base paths. Carbon took the lead with a three-run third and went on to score in each of the last three innings to win 9-4. Byerly continued to swing a hot bat and went 2-4 with two RBIs. Lyndsey Madrigal also finished 2-4 with two RBIs in the contest. Tenley Madsen pitched a complete game and gave up four runs on six hits while striking out seven.

The Dinos then attacked Salem Hills with four runs in the first and second innings, going on to win the game 8-1. Makayla Scovill went a perfect 2-2 with a homerun, triple and three RBIs to lead Carbon. Madrigal also went deep with a two-run blast to center in the first. Moosman picked up the win in the shortened game and struck out four batters through two innings.

Leaving nothing to doubt, the Lady Dinos went out with a bang and obliterated Mountain View 26-0. Carbon scored 11 runs in the first and 12 in the third. Molly Horsely, Madrigal and Moosman each recorded a team-high five RBIs while batting 1.000 in the contest.

Up next, Carbon (4-0) will continue on the road to play South Sevier (0-0) on Tuesday, Manti (2-0) on Wednesday and San Juan (0-0) on Friday.