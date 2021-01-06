Lady Dinos Rolling Into Region Set

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos played their final non-region opponent of the regular season on Tuesday night when they traveled to Duchesne. They smothered the Lady Eagles early and jumped out to a 14-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Duchesne was able to find a groove in the second quarter, however, and scored 16 points. Carbon still held a nine-point advantage at halftime, 27-18. The Lady Dinos tightened things up after the break and never looked back. They shot an incredible 63 percent from the floor and went on to with their fourth straight game 55-38.

Makenna Blanc had a team-high 14 points followed by the Orth sisters with 11 apiece. Sydney nearly had a double-double with her eight rebounds, and she also had a game-high seven steals. Janzie Jensen continued her strong work at the point guard position and finished with eight points and six assists.

After a stellar preseason, which saw the Dinos win nine of 10 games, they will now turn the page to Region 12. A tough test right out the gates against the reigning state champions, South Sevier (5-1), awaits the Dinos on Thursday night in Monroe.