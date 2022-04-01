Lady Dinos Rolling

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos visited Cedar Valley on Wednesday afternoon and quickly went to work. Molly Horsley and Brielle Sandoval singled to lead off the first. Gia Bruno then doubled to center, bringing home Horsley. Sandoval would later come home on Tenley Madsen’s RBI groundout to make it 2-0.

In the circle, Haven Byerly struggled with command in the early going. She walked the first three batters she faced, loading the bases full of Aviators. After a pop out, Byerly walked her fourth batter of the inning, making it 2-1. The Dino defense came through, however, as Sandoval started a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat. Sandoval, in the top of the second, then came through with a two-out, two-RBI single to push the Dinos’ lead to three.

Byerly settled down and retired six of the next seven batters. Carbon opened up the game with a six-run fourth, highlighted by a two-RBI double from Madsen and a two-RBI single from Maddix Whiteside. Pitching carried the Dinos the rest of the way to a 14-1 victory.

Byerly finished with four innings pitched of no-hit ball to go along with five strikeouts and five walks. Madsen came in and pitched two scoreless innings in relief and led the team with three ribbies at the plate.

The next chapter of the Carbon-Emery rivalry ensues on Friday. Catch all the action live as the Dinos (10-3, 1-0) travel to meet the Spartans (8-3, 3-0) on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.