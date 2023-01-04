Lady Dinos Run Over Cougars

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

Carbon hit the road on Tuesday and made quick work of Union. After leading 19-11 following the opening quarter, the Dinos poured on 21 more points while holding the Cougars to just four. The 40-15 beatdown at the break led to a 66-37 victory as the Dinos were well in control the rest of the way.

Madi Orth was a force to be reckoned with, tallying 12 points, nine rebounds, six steals and three blocks of her own. Tatum Tanner also had a great game, scoring 16 points to go along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

The leading rebounder was Haley Garrish, who missed a double-double by one point. She finished with 11 rebounds and nine points. Amiah Timothy added another eight points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

The Dinos (10-3) will now prepare for a pair of tough region matchups. They will head to Richfield (12-2) on Tuesday before hosting Canyon View (9-4) on Friday.