Lady Dinos See Growth at Cache Valley Tournament

Carbon headed up north to face Ben Lomond and Bear River before participating in the Cache Valley Tournament. The Lady Dinos completed the sweep over Ben Lomond, 5-0. They were then swept by Bear River, 0-5.

The Cache Valley Tournament did not start off well for Carbon as the team fell to Mountain Crest 0-6. The Lady Dinos rebounded well, beating Tooele 4-2 and Gunnison 6-0.

In the tournament, Lindsey Snow went 2-1 in first singles. In the two matches she won, she only lost one game. Lizzy Blackburn and Ana Maria Olivas also went 2-1 in second and third singles, respectively. First doubles partners Alex Cartwright and Kaydance Scovill also had a good tournament, going 2-1. Nicole Swasey and Alyssa Ellis went 1-2 in the tournament in second doubles as did Rhiannon Haslam and Hannah Ludington in third doubles.

The Lady Dinos will play in the North Sanpete Tournament on Tuesday morning before hosting Juab at home on Thursday.