Lady Dinos Shoot Up the Rankings

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos showed their preseason success was no fluke on Thursday night as the team traveled to Monroe to take on South Sevier. Carbon effectively punched the reigning champs in the mouth with a 18-4 first quarter blitz. The Rams would not go down that easy as they pulled within nine points by halftime, 24-15.

The Lady Dinos came out strong once more to start the second half and rebuilt their 14-point lead. The teams traded points in the fourth quarter, but Carbon had already inflicted enough damage to defeat South Sevier, 48-35.

Janzie Jensen had a great game, scoring a team-high 15 points. She was followed by Makenna Blanc and Alex Cartwright with eight points apiece while Madi Orth tallied seven points. Sydney Orth showed great effort on the boards with six offensive rebounds and 10 defensive rebounds for 16 on the night. She also had team-highs of four assists, four steals and three blocks.

With the win, Carbon jumped up to the topped ranked team in 3A and the 10th ranked team in the state. The Lady Dinos (10-1, 1-0) will now gear up for a rivalry match with Emery (4-3, 1-0) on Thursday, Jan. 14 in Price. That game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.