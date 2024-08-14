Lady Dinos Shutout Cougars *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon soccer team was set to play the Union Cougars on Tuesday. As the team from Roosevelt arrived, so did the rain storm. After an hour rain delay, the clouds cleared up and it was time to play some soccer.

The Lady Dinos started the game off well, scoring a couple goals and keeping their net safe from the opposing team. Blythe Bradford would get the first goal scored of the game. She later would score again, but the goal was reversed due to an offside call. Bailey Johnson also found the back of the net, scoring a goal from a good distance.

Malia Smith was adamant at scoring a goal, with seven shots. Unfortunately, none would fall through. She was successful on getting the two assists to her teammates for the goals scored. Madi Barlow had a solid game at goalkeeper, ending the match with seven saves, helping the Lady Dinos secure the first home victory.

Next up, the team will travel to North Sanpete on Friday to face the North Sanpete Hawks for their first region game of the year. The Hawks sit at 1-1 on the early season, with a win of South Sevier and a loss to Grantsville.