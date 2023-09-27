Lady Dinos Shutout Wildcats

The Lady Dinos faced off against Richfield’s Wildcats on Tuesday with a home field advantage.

It was a slow start at Carbon’s last home game with neither team able to find the back of the net in the first half. The Dinos came out strong in the second half, hammering five goals before the end of the game.

Senior Allie Smith chalked up two of the five goals with Amiah Timothy, Ada Bradford and Chrissy Jones each tallying a goal for themselves. Emma Bowman and Mia Crompton both marked an assist on the game. Goal keeper Fortune Ward also put her name in the books with eight saves in the game for another shut-out this season.

Carbon (9-5, 8-4 Region 12) will travel to Manti (11-3, 9-3 Region 12) on Thursday to take on the Templars at 4 p.m.