Lady Dinos Sleepwalk Versus Grantsville *Photo Gallery*

After already defeating the defending champions, Grantsville, the Dinos and Cowboys met back on the diamond on Friday. Grantsville struck for four early runs that turned into nine after two errors extended the inning.

Carbon could not get anything going on the offensive end and remained down by nine. The Cowboys extended their lead in the fifth and went on to win 14-2.

Makayla Scovill and Reese Ardohain were the lone Dinos to record RBIs in the contest. Haven Byerly came in relief and at one point struck out seven straight. She finished with nine strikeouts through 4.1 innings.

The Lady Dinos (7-3) will next host Manti (2-7) on Tuesday and then travel to play Richfield (5-4) on Friday.