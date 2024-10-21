Lady Dinos Soccer Ends in Morgan

The fifth ranked Carbon Dinos made their way to face the fourth ranked Morgan Trojans on Saturday for a match in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. Carbon was coming off of a victory over the North Sanpete Hawks in the second round, earning them a shot against the Morgan squad.

Morgan finished the regular season on top of the Region 13 rankings, with a region record of 9-1, allowing only seven goals in the ten matches. Carbon couldn’t get passed the tough defense and goalkeeper for the Trojans, unable to get a score in the two halves. The Dinos squad would fall to the Morgan Trojans, 5-0, ending their fantastic year.

Carbon finished with a regular season record of 9-5 and an overall record of 12-6. Malia Smith had an excellent freshman season, leading the team in goals with 32 and assisting on 15. Junior Bailey Johnson continued her great play this year, leading the team in assists with 23 and scoring on 17 goals.

Sophomores Blythe Bradford and Chrissy Jones both scored in double digits in goals and assists during the season. Madi Barlow, also a sophomore, ended the season with eight shutouts, keeping the goal safe. The stats don’t give the full story, as the entire team deserves plenty of recognition for their outstanding play during the season.

Lydia Lancaster, Kenzie Morgan, Maggie Madrid, Emma Bowman, Andrea Swaysey, Maggie Hinckley, Adrianne Lee, Sloan McCourt, Jean Larsen, Erika Whitmore, Hannah Norton, Josie Yates, Maggie Truman, Elsie Morley, Amalie Teigen and Addy Lee finished the season, making their community proud of their hard work and dedication throughout the season.