Lady Dinos Stand Alone

ETV news stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The highly-anticipated region contest between Grand and Carbon finally took place on Wednesday. Originally, the game was scheduled for April 6, but certain conditions postponed the match for more than a week.

The Dinos have had no problems with any of the Region 12 teams thus far and Grand was the final barometer. The Lady Red Devils were also undefeated in the region after beating Emery, Richfield and San Juan, setting up a battle for sole possession of first place.

After giving up a leadoff single, Haven Byerly retired the next three batters, two via strikeouts. Makayla Scovill later reached on an infield single in the bottom of the first. She got on her horse once more and scored on Lyndsey Madrigal’s double.

Carbon maintained a 1-0 lead until they broke the game open in the third. The Lady Dinos ripped off six straight singles and added four runs. They were not done, however, as Molly Horsely doubled home two more runs, immediately followed by an RBI single from Scovill. Carbon put up seven runs in the frame to take a commanding 8-0 lead.

Two innings later, Madrigal walked it off with a two-run blast. The Lady Dinos dominated the outing, shutting out the Red Devils and enforcing the mercy rule. Byerly only gave up two hits and one walk, while striking out 11 in the shutout. Scovill and Madrigal each went a perfect 4-4 with a combined five runs scored and four RBIs.

The Lady Dinos (12-1, 7-0) will wrap up the week at Richfield (5-14, 2-3) on Friday.