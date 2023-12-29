Lady Dinos Stay Undefeated in Region

Carbon traveled to Nephi on Thursday to face the 8-3 Juab Wasps. Juab came out with a strong in the first half, but the Lady Dinos were right there with them, with the Wasps leading, 31-27. The defense strapped down in the second half as Carbon would outscore them in both quarters, winning a nail biter, 56-55.

Madison Orth had another big game, scoring 15 points on 12 shot attempts to go with four assists and seven rebounds. She was the anchor defensively, controlling the paint with two blocks and three steals.

Amiah Timothy scored 14 points of her own with 13 rebounds, completing her double-double. She also had five assists and two steals. Kylan Sorenson was also in double digits with 13 points, four rebounds and a block. Jacie Jensen had nine points to contribute with a steal.

Carbon improves to 8-4 on the season and 3-0 in region. The Lady Dinos will now look to a road trip against the accurate, three-point shooting, Richfield squad on Jan. 4. The Richfield Wildcats are 9-3 overall, also undefeated in region play, for Carbon’s biggest test thus far this season.