The Lady Dinos immediately took control against South Sevier on Tuesday afternoon. They struck for six goals in the first half and added two more in the second to enforce the mercy rule. Carbon routed South Sevier 8-0.

Ryan Brady and Kinley Cowdell had two goals apiece while Shalyce Rauhala, Jezmin Presset, Beverly Lancaster and Amiah Timothy all scored a goal of their own.

San Juan (2-2, 0-1) will be next to face Carbon (4-2, 1-0) on Thursday.