Lady Dinos Streak Improves to Six

The Union Cougars visited Price for a non-region matchup with the 3A opponent. Both teams were putting up runs consistently, until the fifth, where the Lady Dinos had a big five-run inning. The final score would end at 10-4, giving the Dinos their fourth straight win.

Kylan Sorenson had a solid game offensively, going three for four with two doubles, three stolen bases, an RBI and two runs scored. Adri Abeyta ended the game with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored for the senior. Freshmen Aleece Ardohain and Brailee Peterson would both end the game with an RBI.

The next game was against the region opponent, Juab Wasps. Juab would have the lead going into the fourth inning, up 2-1. Carbons bats were unstoppable in the bottom of the fourth, scoring a massive 12 runs in the inning. Carbon would eventually secure the victory in five innings, 14-4, winning their fifth straight.

Adri Abeyta recorded her fifth home run of the season, going three for four in the contest. Abeyta also had three RBIs and three runs scored. Shayla Penovich ended her impressive night with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, batting 1.000 for the sophomore.

Brielle Sandoval finished her night with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Samantha Riddle had two RBIs and two runs scored. Kennlee Kennedy recorded two RBIs and a run scored for the sophomore. Taylor Secor, Brailee Peterson and Kylan Sorenson would also have an RBI in the contest.

The last of the busy schedule for the Lady Dinos was a Saturday afternoon game against the Canyon View Falcons. The battle went back and forth all game, ending in an excellent rally where the Lady Dinos scored three runs for the walk off run by Abeyta, hit by Sorenson. The final score ended at 8-7, giving the Lady Dinos their sixth straight win in a row.

Kylan Sorenson had the walk off hit, along with a home run, three RBIs, a run scored, batting .800 in the game. Adri Abeyta would get the walk off run scored, hitting a triple in her final at bat with two outs. She finished with an RBI and run scored as well.

Brailee Peterson had a couple doubles in the game, along with two runs scored, batting .750. Shayla Penovich finished with two RBIs and a run scored, batting .750. Danica Adams also went .750, with two doubles and a run scored. Adams would finish the game on the mound, taking down eight batters by strikeout.

Carbon has one game left in the regular season against the Delta Rabbits on Tuesday on their home field. The RPI ranking will be set in stone later in the week, with the brackets also being released when all teams have completed their season games. Carbon sits at number one in the region and number three in the RPI. With the North Sanpete Hawks and Emery Spartans on top as well, showing the dominance and tough teams coming out of Region 12.