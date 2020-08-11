Lady Dinos Stumble Against Manti *Photo Gallery*

After a dominating season opener where the Lady Dinos won 6-0, the team stumbled in a home matchup against Manti on Monday. Carbon blanked in the game, taking a 2-0 loss.

Things were fairly even throughout the first half despite Carbon struggling to connect with the net. Manti took a slight lead, 1-0, into the break. Carbon tried to rally in the second but it was not enough as Manti found the net once more to win 2-0.

Carbon will have time to fine tune their strategy during practice as the team won’t play again until Tuesday, Aug. 18. The Lady Dinos will be on the road to take on Parowan at 3:30 p.m. Carbon will have a quick turnaround as the team will welcome Maeser Prep to Price two days later on Aug. 20.