Lady Dinos Survive Red Devil Scare *Photo Gallery*

Carbon and Grand met on the court on Tuesday night as the regular season is coming to an end. With only a pair of games left, the opportunities to make a statement and improve in the RPI rankings are diminishing. While Carbon was in second before the match, Grand was fighting to climb the standings.

The Lady Red Devils had a lot to prove and quickly jumped out to a 1-0 set lead (25-17). Carbon bounced back in the second set, taking it 25-21. The third set was also close, but again the Lady Dinos prevailed 25-20.

Carbon had the momentum going into the fourth set with a chance to seal the game. Grand battled back, however, and tied the match at two with a 25-21 set win. In the deciding fifth set, Carbon found an opening and created enough separation to take it 15-11 and win the contest 3-2.

Again, the Lady Dinos were digging machines. Carbon totaled 137 digs on the night, a 27.4 set average. Katie Jones led the way with 33 followed by Makenna Blanc with 27, Emma Christensen with 20, Lyndee Mower with 19, Reagan Smuin with 17 and Madi Orth with 10. Blanc added 43 assists while Christensen had a team-high 27 kills. Sydney Orth tallied four blocks to lead the Dinos.

Carbon’s (19-4, 7-2) final game of the regular season will take place in Monroe against South Sevier (9-16, 4-4) next Tuesday.

