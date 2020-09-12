Lady Dinos Sweep WA

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon visited Wasatch Academy on Thursday and dominated their opponents.

Lizzy Blackburn and Ana Maria Olivas were perfect (6-0, 6-0) in second and third singles, respectively. First double partners Alex Cartwright and Kaydance Scovill caught the same wave and won 6-0, 6-0.

Lindsey Snow won 6-1, 6-1 in first singles while Alyssa Ellis and Laurie Parry won by forfeit in second doubles. Carbon took the match 5-0.

The Lady Dinos will host South Sevier on Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Emery on Thursday, Sept. 17.