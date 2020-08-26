Lady Dinos Take Brooms on the Road

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon hit the road on Tuesday to open region play at San Juan. The Lady Dinos knew the matchup would provide a tough test this early in the year. They came ready to play and handily took the first set 25-17.

Carbon remained focused and took control of the match with a 25-15 second set win. Not wanting to give any life to the Lady Broncos, the Dinos controlled the third set 25-14 to complete the sweep.

Emma Christensen again led the team in kills with 11. Katie Jones recorded a team-high 17 digs while Janzie Jensen was the block leader with seven. Makenna Blanc facilitated the scoring with 20 assists.

This weekend, the Dinos will head to St. George to play six games in two days as part of the Dixie Flyers Tournament.