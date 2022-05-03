Lady Dinos Take Delta Invitational

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Saturday, the Carbon track and field team traveled over the mountain for the Delta Invitational. Although the Lady Dinos were just looking to improve on their times, they ended up winning the meet with 98 points, 10.75 points ahead of North Summit.

Haylee Prescott won the long jump and tied for first in the high jump. Beverly Lancaster came in second in the 1600 while Mia Crompton took third in the 200. Coming in fourth were Eminie Elliot in the 100 hurdles, Timber Bennett in the javelin and Haley Garrish in discus.

The Dinos also impressed, taking third with 76 points. Delta came in first with 114 points while Juab was in second with 87 points. Bowden Robison once more dominated the javelin for the win. Freshman Traxton Jewkes also continued to impress with another first-place finish in the high jump.

Kobe Cruz took second in the 1600 while Easton Humes took second in the 400. In the 3200, Braxton Ware came in third while Bradley Wood took third in shot put. For full results, click here.

The Dinos will now prepare for the BYU Invitational this weekend.