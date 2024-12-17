Lady Dinos Take on Two Tournaments Over the Weekend

The Carbon girls wrestling team traveled south over the weekend to compete in two different tournaments. First, they would head to Dixie High School for The Aviatrix Tournament in St. George, where six Varsity girls competed, earning eleventh place out of 37 teams.

For the individual results, Emma Parker led the team in points, earning 51.5 during the day. She went undefeated in the 125-weight class, receiving four wins by fall and a win by tech fall. Kalie Lefler had 25.5 points for the Lady Dinos, finishing in sixth place overall in the 105 class.

Adrianne Lee placed seventh in the 140 class, earning 22.0 team points for her squad. Rickelle Collins followed, securing tenth place, getting a couple wins by fall in the 155 class and earning 19.0 points for Carbon. Farrah Parker also placed in tenth, getting a couple wins by fall, ending with 19.0 points in the 120 class. Lillia Sanchez earned six points, making the Carbon total for the tournament 214.0. Uintah (452.5), Salem Hills (409.0) and Canyon View (400.5) earned the top three spots.

In the JV individuals’ performances, Alizah Trostle finished in first place in her class. Sabrina Sharp and Litty Provost secured a third place win. Brookleigh Unsworth, Yo’sea Romo and Isabella Galarza finished in the fourth spot.

Moving onto Saturday, the tournament was held in Enterprise Lady Wolves Tournament. As the Carbon team placed in ninth place, out of 30 teams. Emma Parker (20-3) had another fantastic showing, placing first for the Lady Dinos, earning 27.0 team points. Kallie Lefler (13-4) also did great, finishing in the third position, earning 17.0 points. Farrah Parker (10-4) placed a respectable fourth, earning 13.0 for Carbon.

In the JV portion, Unsworth, Galarza and Provost finished in the first overall position. Sharp and Romo ended in the fourth spot. Sanchez and Trostle would finish in the fifth spot as their busy weekend came to an end. Next up. they will travel to Salt Lake Academy for the Christmas Clash on Dec. 20-21.