Lady Dinos Take Region Title *Photo Gallery*

Canyon View hosted Region 12’s Cross Country Regionals on Wednesday. Beverly Lancaster won the individual title with her first-place finish with a time of 19:45.2.

“Bev took a commanding lead from the beginning and never looked back,” said Carbon head coach Telisse Martak.

Ambree Jones also had a strong race and came in fourth (20:22.4). Sophie Taylor has been nursing an injury, but she stepped up in her first race back by taking eighth (21:07.7). All of Carbon’s scoring runners finished in the top 10 as Lindsie Fausett took a huge personal leap and ended in ninth (21:16.2) and Ellie Hanson came in 10th (21:19.7). In fact, the Lady Dinos had seven racers finish in the top, 15 including Ada Bradford (13th, 21:52.8) and Mariah George (15th, 21:57.9).

Emery, on the other hand, struggled to break the top 15. Kallee Cook led the Spartans in 16th with a time of 22:19.9. Adaley Lester and Kallee Lake came in close behind in 19th (22:55.5) and 20th (23:46.3), respectively. Rounding off the top five Spartans were Ryleigh Meccariello (26th, 25:00.2) and Madisyn Nielson (29th, 26:05.0).

In the end, the Lady Dinos were named Region Champs with a 32 score. Canyon View (41) came in second, Grand (65) third, Emery (110) fourth and Richfield (124) fifth. Full results can be found here.

The boys’ race had a scary moment when runners coming around a tight turn tripped, causing a pileup. Kobe Cruz recounted his experience to Martak, “Coach, I was actually scared. I thought I was going to be trampled.”

Luckily for Cruz and Pierce Bryner, who was also down on the ground, fellow Dino teammate Nathan Engar saw his friends in need and stood in front of the pileup, using his body as a human shield. That allowed the racers time to eventually get to their feet, but it left them well behind the pack. As a result, Cannon Anderson (Richfield) took first with a 16:15.1 time. Emery’s Jess Christiansen came in third (16:40.3) while Cruz came all the way back to finish in fourth (16:40.3).

Also cracking the top 10 were Camdon Larsen in sixth (Emery, 17:14.5), Garrett Black in seventh (Carbon, 17:28.6), Merritt Mecarriello in eighth (Emery, 17:35.2) and Bryner in ninth (Carbon, 17:39.8). The final scoring Dinos were Easton Humes in 12th (17:45.5) and Braxton Ware in 16th (17:52.5). For Emery, Dillan Larson took 13th (17:46.0) and Byron Christiansen took 23rd (18:23.5).

Richfield claimed the title for the boys with 33 points. Carbon came in second with 48 points and Emery finished third with 53 points. Finally, Canyon View (106) took fourth and Grand (126) took fifth. Full results can be found here.

The teams will now turn their attention to state, which will take place at Rose Park in Salt Lake City on Oct. 27.

Photos Courtesy of Telisse Martak and Julie Johansen