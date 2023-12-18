Lady Dinos Take Second at Artemis Battles

The impressive Lady Dino wrestling team has made its presence known at the tournaments so far this season. Carbon grabbed another second place finish out of 17 other schools at the Artemis Battles in Salem Hills over the weekend. The Dinos placed number two overall with a team score of 342 points for the weekend, losing only to the hometown Salem Hills squad. Carbon finished with 27 pins with a total time of 52:18.

Fortune Ward led the Dinos with five pins on the weekend. She placed number one overall in the 135 class, going a perfect 5-0 for the battles. In the 190-pound class, two of the Lady Dinos would fight their way to the top of the podium. Madison Arroyo faced off against teammate Rickelle Collins for the championship match. The girls fought hard, but Arroyo would eventually get the win, ending her weekend undefeated with four pins. Collins received the respectable silver medal, going three and one, winning two by fall. Also bringing home a second-place finish was Grace Lamb in the 235 class, winning her first three matches by fall, only losing in the championship match to Riverton.

Sienna Alderson did well, taking third place in the 130 class, going 3-1 for the weekend. She had two pins and a decision in the win column. Codi Shaw placed fifth overall in the 110 weight class, winning one match by fall and winning the decision in the fifth-place match.

Emma Parker would also bring home fifth place overall in the substantial 125 class, winning three of her five matches, all by pin. Lily Clark did well, placing seventh in the stacked 155-pound weight class with two pins. Jenna Pulsipher also grabbed a seven spot, going 2-2 on the weekend with two quick pins.

Next up, the Lady Dinos face Grantsville at home on Tuesday before their short Christmas break. They will be hitting the mats again on Dec. 27 at the Providence Hall Holiday Brawl.