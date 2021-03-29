Lady Dinos Tearing Up the Track

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon, along with nine other schools, met in Roosevelt on Saturday to take part in the Strata Invitational. The Lady Dinos continued to put in the work and had a strong showing once again.

Eminie Elliott won the 100 hurdles with Kinlee Lewis in fourth. Carbon then grabbed the top three spots in the 3200 meter race. Freshman Sophia Taylor took first with sophomore Ambree Jones in second and senior Erin Stromness in third.

The Lady Dinos were stout once more in the 1600 meter, taking three of the top four spots. Sophomore Beverly Lancaster took in first with Taylor in third and Stromness in fourth. Lancaster then took second in the 800 meter. The Lady Dinos also finished first in the 4×100 and 4×400 relays.

The Lady Dinos ended in second with 123.75 points behind Union with 145 points.

On the boys’ side, Kobe Cruz took fifth in the 3200 meters while Bradley Wood ended in fifth in the discus. Carbon took seventh in the boys’ division well behind Union (169), who dominated the day.

After the week off, Carbon will next compete in Blanding on April 9.