Lady Dinos Top Carbon Invitational *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Invitation took place at the Carbon Country Club on Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Dinos had a great showing, taking first overall. They finished with 56 points while Payson (62) took second and North Sanpete (66) took third.

Payson’s Autumn Huntington was the pace setter, coming in at 19:14.4. Beverly Lancaster came in second with a 19:22.6 time. Two other Dinos cracked the top 10, including Ambree Jones (sixth, 20:15) and Sophie Taylor (seventh, 20:27.2). Ada Bradford (21:33) and Mariah George (21:52.6) finished 19th and 22nd, respectively, to round off the top five Carbon runners.

Emery took eighth with a score of 194. Kallee Cook led the Spartans in 23rd place with a time of 21:53.6. She was followed by Kylee Willis (26th, 22:07.5), Kallee Lake (43rd, 23:57.7), Daicee Ungerman (48th, 24:31.9) and Kadrianne Bird (54th, 26:42). For full results, please click here.

In the boys’ race, Richard Crane (Richfield) took first with a 16:02 time. He beat out Paul Squire (Union) by one tenth of a second. Kobe Cruz was just five seconds behind the leader, but he took fourth (16:07.02) in the crowded event. Dino Pierce Bryner also ran a sub 17-minute race but took 11th (16:53.1). Braxton Ware took 18th (17:25.7), Garrett Black took 21st (17:30.6) and Nathan Engar took 25th (17:37.4) to round off the top five Dinos.

On the Emery side, Camdon Larsen took eighth with a time of 16:45.6. Merritt Mecarriello ended in 16th (17:19.9) while Jack Christiansen finished in 23rd (17:34.7). The typical leader, Jess Christiansen, was warming his legs up for the Border Wars, which took place two days later. As a result, he took 24th with a 17:35 time. Byron Christiansen ended in 24th with a 17:35 time.

As a side note, the Boarder Wars is a combination of the top 25 teams and the top 20 individuals for a three-mile race. Jess took 17th overall at the prestigious event with a time of 15:19.21.

When all the totals were tallied, Union came out on top with a 63 score. Richfield took second with a 70 and Carbon ended in third with 79 points. Finally, the Spartans took fifth with 103 points. Full results can be found here.

Up next, the two teams will meet again at the North Sanpete Skyline Mountain Resort on Wednesday.