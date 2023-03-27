Lady Dinos Top Carbon Invite

The Lady Dinos shined on their home turf as they took first at the Carbon Invite on Saturday. Carbon (151) finished nearly 30 points ahead of second-place Uintah (122). North Summit rounded out the top three with 120 points.

Carbon kicked things off with a dominating finish in the sprint medley relay, crossing the finish line more than 20 seconds ahead North Summit. Emery came in fourth in the same event. The Lady Dinos also took first in the 4×400 while finishing second in both the 4×100 and 4×200.

Rozlyn Stowe continued her impressive freshman campaign with first-place finishes in the 400 meter and 800 meter events. The Lady Dinos then stacked the 3200 meter as Lindsie Fausestt, Ambree Jones, Sophia Tayolor, Ada Bradford, Ali Bryner and Ellie Hanson all finished in the top ten.

In the 800 meter, Beverly Lancaster took second while Bradford came in sixth. Kinlee Lewis took the podium with a second-place finish in the 300 meter as well as a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles. In the 200 meter, Mia Crompton earned third while Gianna White took fifth in the 400 meter.

Fellow Dino Haley Garrish was stellar in the field events. She took first in discus, second in shot put and fifth in high jump. Continuing, Amiah Timothy took second in long jump while Jordan Shorts took fourth.

Emery freshmen Addy Guymon and Addie Hurst went one and two in the 1600, followed by Carbon’s Sophia Taylor in third, Lindsie Fausett in fifth and Ambree Jones in seventh.

The Lady Spartans stacked the top ten in the 400 meter with Abby Morris in fourth, Jabry Sharp in sixth and Molly Christiansen in eighth. Melody Lake took ninth in the 800 meter while Morris finished seventh in the 200 meter. On the field, Emery’s Megan Stilson earned second place in the high jump and sixth in the long jump. Teammate Kenadie Maughn took eighth in shot put to round out the scoring for the Lady Spartans, who took sixth at the meet with 40 points.

Green River’s Jenilee Keener was a shining star as she gained points for her team. She took first in javelin and fifth in both the discus and shot put. The Lady Pirates tallied 18 points to take eighth. Pinnacle’s Heather Kerr also scored with a ninth-place finish in javelin.

On the boys’ side, Uintah continued its impressive showing with a first-place finish. Carbon took fourth while Emery finished ninth and Green River took 11th.

The Dinos started with a first-place finish in the sprint medley relay while Emery took third. The Dinos then took second in the 4×200, third in the 4×400 and sixth in the 4×100. Continuing, Carbon’s Bradley Sweeney, Jared Bryson and Mason Anderson went seventh, eighth and 10th, respectively, in the 300 meter.

Dinos Riley Palmer, Justus Clark and Jared Bryson took second, sixth and eighth in the 100-meter hurdles. Easton Humes earned first in the 400 meter while Garrett Black finished fifth and Sean Stromness 10th in the 1600. Jaxson Jewkes took seventh in the 800 meter.

Taxton Jewkes shined on his home turf with a first-place finish in the high jump. He added a fifth-place finish in the javelin and a ninth-place finish in the long jump. Teammate Bradley Wood took second in shot put and fifth in discus while Bradley Sweeney and Andrew Loveless both finished eighth in the long jump and high jump, respectively.

For the Spartans, Jack Christiansen finished second in the 1600 and fifth in the 400. Dillan Larsen took seventh in the 1600 and third in the 800 meter. For Green River, Bridjer Meadows added the lone points on the boys’ side with a fifth-place finish in the long jump.

The teams will be on the road this week as Carbon, Green River and Pinnacle head to San Juan on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Emery will load the bus and travel to Juab.