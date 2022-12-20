Lady Dinos Top Tooele Invitational

Stock Photo Courtesy of James Huggard

The Lady Dinos took the Tooele Invitational over the weekend as Carbon continued to impress in the pool. The team beat the second-place finisher, Stansbury, by over 30 points.

Ada Bradford took home first in the 200-yard free, shaving an impressive 6.08 seconds off her time. Evie Halk (2:28.15) took sixth in the same event while Ellie Hanson finished in seventh (2:28.79). Bradford also placed in the 100-yard back with a fourth-place finish.

Alyssa Chamberlain earned two second-place finishes with a 27.50 time in the 50-yard free and a 1:01.01 time in the 100-yard free. Mia Crompton took fourth in the same events. Lisa King also placed, taking fifth in the 50-yard free and seventh in the 100-yard free. Halk and Hanson then took seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 500 free.

The Lady Dinos took second in the 400-yard relay, shaving 7.29 seconds off their previous time. They also took fourth in the 200-yard medley with a time of 2:11.75.

On the boys’ side, Gabe Ibanez was a standout with his second place finish in the 500-yard free, where he shaved 2.08 seconds off his previous time. He also took second in the 100-yard fly with a 56.32 time.

In the 200 free, fellow Dino Cameron Jones took eighth. Carbon then finished fourth in the 400-yard relay, along with a seventh-place finish in the 200-yard medley.

In the end, the Dinos took sixth with 138. Uintah topped the boys’ competition with 394 points for first place.