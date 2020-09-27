Lady Dinos Unable to Break Through

Photos by Jeff Barrett

First place was on the line when Richfield came to Price on Thursday. Carbon was looking for redemption after falling 2-1 earlier in the year against the Lady Wildcats.

Neither team found an opening in the first half as it was tied nil, nil at the break. The second half was just as heavily contested, but it was Richfield that eventually found the back of the net to take the game 1-0.

The Lady Dinos (9-4, 6-2) will have to quickly move past their disappointment for the final week of the season. They will host Grand (2-5-1, 2-5-1) on Tuesday and then gear up for another rivalry match with Emery (7-6, 6-1) in Castle Dale on Thursday.