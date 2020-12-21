Lady Dinos Unfazed After Slow Start *Photo Gallery*

4A Mountain Crest visited Price on Saturday afternoon to take on the Lady Dinos. Carbon struggled to find a rhythm early, and trailed 9-5 after the first quarter.

The Lady Dinos threw it into another gear in the second quarter, scoring 17 points while holding the Lady Mustangs to just seven. Carbon matched that intensity for the remainder of the contest and blew past Mountain Crest 53-31.

The Orth sisters led the charge for Carbon. Madi had a game-high 15 points followed by 13 points from Sydney. The sibling rivalry continued as Sydney held the upper hand in rebounds, ending with 13 to Madi’s 10. Makenna Blanc also added 11 points while Janzie Jensen ended with six assists.

The Lady Dinos (7-1) will have some time off before they face Union (5-4) in Roosevelt on Dec. 29.