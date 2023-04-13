Lady Dinos Walk it Off

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon resumed its season on Wednesday afternoon at home against Richfield. After giving up a run in the opening frame, the Lady Dinos answered back with two of their own in the bottom half. Then with two outs in the bottom of the second, Carbon broke the game open. The Dinos pushed across seven runs, all with two outs, highlighted by the Reese Ardohain’s two-RBI triple. Each team would go on to score a run in the third to make it 10-2. Then in the bottom of the fifth Makayla Scovill doubled home a run and came around to score on Jenna Richards’ single to walk it off, 12-2.

Scovill was also the winning pitcher, striking out five and walking four in five innings. She only gave up four hits and two runs. Scovill, Annie McGinnis and Brielle Sandoval each went 2-3 with one RBI apiece, at the dish. In addition, Adri Abeyta reached base all three times, going 1-1 with two walks while Haven Byerly went 1-2 with a hit by pitch and Richards went 2-4 with two ribbies.

The Dinos (5-4, 2-0) will hit the road on Thursday to face the Spartans (7-6, 3-2). Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.