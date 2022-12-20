Lady Dinos Win 4th Straight

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Lady Dinos go into the holiday break the winners of four straight after handling Manti on Monday night. Carbon had no problems on the road as the team was firing on all cylinders.

The Dinos came out strong, outscoring Manti 16-7 in the opening period. Carbon held on to the momentum in the second, pouring in another 17, to take a 33-13 lead into the break.

The teams traded buckets in the third before the Dinos applied pressure down the stretch. Carbon chipped in another 13 points in the final period while holding Manti to just three to seal the 50-22 victory.

Madi Orth blazed the trail for the Dinos with 17 points. Haley Garrish added nine points on the night while Kennedy Williams and Amiah Timothy both had eight.

Carbon (9-3) will now take a break for the holidays before returning to the court to face Union (0-9) on Jan. 3.