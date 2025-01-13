Lady Dinos Win in Region Matchup

The Carbon Dinos girls’ basketball team hosted the Delta Rabbits for a region matchup on Saturday. Both teams were seeking their first region win of the season going into the game. Carbon started the game off with a three from Sage Vea, assisted by Maddi Ferguson, followed by Becca Swasey finding Ferguson under the hoop for two.

A few possessions later, Bailey Johnson had a nice move down low, as she hit the ball high off the glass for another two points as the lead grew. Bailey Curtis then had a big offensive rebound, muscling her way in for the layup. Vea then found Curtis in the paint, as she scored again for the Lady Dinos.

Ferguson then capitalized off of a bad pass by Delta, bringing the ball down on a fast-break, scoring two more for Carbon as time expired in the first. The Dinos had built a comfy lead goin into the second quarter, 18-6. The Rabbits scoring would improve, as they outscored the Dinos in the second quarter, 13-11.

Coming out of the break, Carbon was up, 29-19 as their defense continued to play well. For the remainder of the game, Carbon allowed just 17 points, outscoring Delta in the final two quarters. Carbon received their first region win over the Rabbits, 52-36.

Ferguson was fantastic in the game on both ends of the floor, ending the game with 20 points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals. Jacie Jensen finished with 14 points, three assists and four steals. Curtis was also in double digits with 12 points, along with 13 rebounds and a steal. Johnson ended the game with six rebounds, two assists and four steals. Swasey was solid on the defensive end with three steals.

Carbon will look to keep the momentum going on Tuesday, as they host the North Sanpete Hawks. The Hawks are 2-4 in region play, coming off of a loss to Emery. The game will be broadcast live at ETVNews.com/Live Sports where the 2005 girls’ basketball team will be honored at halftime for the twentieth anniversary of their state championship season.